Live Updates Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions Bounces Back

By

Sara Weissman
March 31, 2023

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions in the 2021–22 academic year exceeded the number that existed before the pandemic, according to new data on HSIs from Excelencia in Education, an organization dedicated to Latino student success.

The increase comes after the number of HSIs decreased for the first time in two decades last year, partly due to enrollment declines and college closures during the pandemic.

The data, released Thursday, counts 571 HSIs, up from 559 the year before, located in 28 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The majority can be found in Texas, California, Puerto Rico and New York. HSIs represent 19 percent of colleges but enroll 62 percent of Latino undergraduates nationwide.

Among HSIs, 70 percent are public universities. The majority, 60 percent, are four-year institutions. A little over 40 percent have graduate programs.

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students holding a homemade protest sign, printed on a sheet, that says "Protect DEI! Increase Black enrollment! Defy DeSantis!"
The Silence of Florida’s Presidents
Striking grad student workers hold a white and purple sign announcing the strike.
Michigan Grad Workers Strike
Hacker fishing with unlocked smartphone - stock illustration
The Louisiana Cyberattacks That Weren’t—or Maybe Were?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Student Drag Show Moved to Larger Venue in Tennessee

Number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions Bounces Back

Lindenwood University Buys For-Profit Dorsey College

Arkansas Higher Education Director Ousted

Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years

Human and Coyote Coexistence in Urban Areas: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 