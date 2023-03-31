Number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions Bounces Back

The number of Hispanic-serving institutions in the 2021–22 academic year exceeded the number that existed before the pandemic, according to new data on HSIs from Excelencia in Education, an organization dedicated to Latino student success.

The increase comes after the number of HSIs decreased for the first time in two decades last year, partly due to enrollment declines and college closures during the pandemic.

The data, released Thursday, counts 571 HSIs, up from 559 the year before, located in 28 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The majority can be found in Texas, California, Puerto Rico and New York. HSIs represent 19 percent of colleges but enroll 62 percent of Latino undergraduates nationwide.

Among HSIs, 70 percent are public universities. The majority, 60 percent, are four-year institutions. A little over 40 percent have graduate programs.