Locking Down ISIS: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
April 4, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Dawn Brancati, senior lecturer in the political science department at Yale University, examines one unintended benefit of the COVID lockdowns. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

