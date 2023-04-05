Live Updates Columbia Faculty Split on Center in Tel Aviv

Arizona Professor Receives Death Threat

By

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2023

Faculty members at the University of Arizona learned Monday that one of them received a death threat in the last week, Tucson.com reported.

“In the past week one of our outspoken senators received a death threat via text messages,” Lucy Ziurys, a professor and faculty senator, announced at a Faculty Senate meeting. “These text messages were very real, very scary and showed someone with a deranged mind.”

The university’s president, Robert Robbins, was at the meeting and told the senators he had learned about the situation earlier in the day. “I met with the faculty member in question and their family,” he said. “We are mobilizing, taking these threats very, very seriously.”

The faculty member has not been identified.

The announcement came a week after Robbins admitted failings in the October murder of a professor, Thomas Meixner, on the campus.

Scott Jaschik

