A TikTok Video With 1 Million Views Would Cancel the Final

By

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2023

Matthew Prince, a public relations executive at Taco Bell who teaches at Chapman University, had a challenge for 80 students. The New York Times reported that he said if anyone in the class could create a TikTok video that received one million views before he did, the final exam would be canceled.

Sylvie Bastardo, a 20-year-old sophomore, immediately took him up on the challenge—and won.

Scott Jaschik

