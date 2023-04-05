SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A TikTok Video With 1 Million Views Would Cancel the Final
April 5, 2023
Matthew Prince, a public relations executive at Taco Bell who teaches at Chapman University, had a challenge for 80 students. The New York Times reported that he said if anyone in the class could create a TikTok video that received one million views before he did, the final exam would be canceled.
Sylvie Bastardo, a 20-year-old sophomore, immediately took him up on the challenge—and won.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Attack ESG
to Stick to Title IX Timeline
and Head Start