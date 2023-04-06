Trocaire College to Acquire Medaille University

Two small Catholic institutions in New York will soon become one, with Trocaire College set to purchase Medaille University, according to WGRZ, an NBC affiliate based in Buffalo.

The two colleges have been in discussions since October 2021, and Trocaire purchased six properties from Medaille in late 2022. Trocaire’s acquisition of Medaille was announced Tuesday in a State of the University address by interim Medaille president Lori Quigley. The deal is set to become official on July 31, pending approval by accreditors.

Like many small colleges, Medaille has struggled financially, prompting layoffs earlier this year.

Medaille enrolled 1,814 total students in fall 2021, the most recent year for which data are available through the Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. That’s down from more than 2,000 students in fall 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed college enrollment nationally.

Both institutions are located in Buffalo, N.Y.

Trocaire College did not provide the purchase price for its acquisition of Medaille.