Beloit College just published its annual Mind-Set List to remind professors of the ever-growing gap between their own cultural experiences and those of their incoming students. As a service to these new students, I am now providing the faculty version of the mind-set list. Here is your guide to the college years of a typical 50-something professor.
- There was only one computer on campus. It was called “the computer.”
- The computer administrators knew everyone’s password.
- The computer crashed sporadically for no apparent reason. When it went down, everyone was out of luck.
- There was only one phone company. It was called “the phone company.”
- The phone company charged exorbitant rates for long-distance calls, so students saved money by calling home after 11 p.m. or on weekends.
- Roommates shared a single phone provided with their room. It was connected by a cable to an outlet in the wall. The phone couldn’t talk.
- The phone came with a phone book that listed telephone numbers, although most students memorized the numbers of their friends and relatives.
- A student who was not in their room was impossible to reach on the phone.
- Those who couldn’t afford to phone home could write letters, a precursor to email. These were hand delivered and took two to four days to arrive.
- Booking a flight home required the services of an oracle called a travel agent, who alone had access to the inscrutable airline flight schedules.
- Airplane tickets were printed on flimsy sheets of red carbon paper. If you lost your plane ticket, you were out of luck.
- Driving home? The interstate speed limit was 55, but everyone ignored it.
- Campus movies on weekends were a major social activity. On a good weekend, a student could choose from as many as three different movies.
- Students wrote papers on a mechanical word processor called a typewriter. At the end of every line, a bell would ring, signaling the student to slap the carriage holding the paper until it returned to the beginning of the line.
- High-tech students owned electric typewriters. They could perform a carriage return with the press of a key.
- Cutting and pasting required actual cutting and real paste.
- Spell check was a dictionary.
- Professors used stencils to produce handouts, which were printed in purple ink with a vaguely toxic odor.
- A textbook cost less than a calculator.
- A year at college cost less than a new car.
- There was still hope for a Beatles reunion.
- The drinking age on many college campuses was 18.
- Pete Rose, O. J. Simpson and Martha Stewart had never been to prison.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger was an actor.
- Al Franken was a comedian.
- Donald Trump was a real-estate tycoon.
- Ronald Reagan was never an actor. I’m not that old.
Robert Scherrer is a professor in the department of physics and astronomy at Vanderbilt University.
