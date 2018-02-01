Print This
opinion

Why Are You All So Young and Stupid?

Kieran Healy offers a tongue-in-cheek table of contents from his new Angry Professor book project.

By

Kieran Healy
February 1, 2018
Comments
 
 
iStock/Allevinatis

A Critique of the Modern University

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 -- Civilization in Decline

Chapter 2 -- The Real Threat to Freedom

Chapter 3 -- In My Day

Chapter 4 -- The Virtues of Being Kind of a Jerk

Chapter 5 -- I Am Against Postmodernism

Chapter 6 -- The Car Park Is Too Far Away

Chapter 7 -- My Field Is Terrible

Chapter 8 -- Others Fields Are Also Mostly Terrible

Chapter 9 -- He Reminds Me of Myself as a Young Man

Chapter 10 -- There's Nothing Wrong With Being Charming

Bio

Kieran Healy is an associate professor of sociology at Duke University.

Read more by

Kieran Healy

