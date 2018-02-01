Why Are You All So Young and Stupid?
Kieran Healy offers a tongue-in-cheek table of contents from his new Angry Professor book project.

February 1, 2018
A Critique of the Modern University
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 -- Civilization in Decline
Chapter 2 -- The Real Threat to Freedom
Chapter 3 -- In My Day
Chapter 4 -- The Virtues of Being Kind of a Jerk
Chapter 5 -- I Am Against Postmodernism
Chapter 6 -- The Car Park Is Too Far Away
Chapter 7 -- My Field Is Terrible
Chapter 8 -- Others Fields Are Also Mostly Terrible
Chapter 9 -- He Reminds Me of Myself as a Young Man
Chapter 10 -- There's Nothing Wrong With Being Charming
Bio
Kieran Healy is an associate professor of sociology at Duke University.
