I am the Very Model of a Pundit Academical
Miriam Elizabeth Burstein offers a Gilbert and Sullivan take on academe.
I am the very model of a pundit academical,
I've idées fixes artistic, scientific, and political;
I’ve a hundred ways to call the admin highly hypocritical,
And sometimes it’s in phrasing that descends to the emetical;
I'm very well acquainted too with matters pedagogical,
Which I pronounce on in a tone that's truly theological,
About research esoteric I am tweeting with so much abuse,
Although the second reader called my book proposal too diffuse!
I'm very good at clickbait that's superbly supercilious,
I know exactly just the thing to make my colleagues bilious,
In short, in fields artistic, scientific, and political,
I am the very model of a pundit academical.
I know our storied theorists, from Cleanth Brooks to Jakobson,
I lecture long on p-hacking, I deconstruct the Higgs boson,
I’ve versified Greenblatt's The Swerve in macaronics magnifiques,
And always sign off Facebook with a pithy rhyme from Kant’s Critique;
I can tell Baudrillard from Wittgenstein and H. Cixous from F. Tönnies,
I sneer at frauds while hyping my unpublishable masterpiece,
Then I can pitch a hot take on something I’ve not read before,
And if no-one will run it, well that’s what my dormant blog is for!
Then I can speak of budgets in a manner tropological,
And turn the latest scandal into something anagogical;
In short, in fields scientific, artistic and political
I am the very model of a pundit academical.
In fact, when I know what's meant by “committee work” and “overload”;
When I can tell at sight a learning outcome from an add/drop code;
When such affairs as meetings and advisement I’m more present at,
And when I know a mortarboard and tassel from a bowler hat;
When I can name five colleges whose halls are hardly ivy-decked,
When I can update Blackboard without losing all my self-respect,
In short, when I get that scholars unlike me are really not suspect,
You’ll say a pundit academic’s never been so ego-checked!
For though the language in my op-eds is particularly visceral,
I fear (alas) my wisdom’s proving eerily ephemeral,
But still, in fields artistic, scientific, and political,
I am the very model of a pundit academical.
Bio
Miriam Elizabeth Burstein is professor of English at the College of Brockport of the State University of New York. She was first exposed to academic pundits nearly 30 years ago, which has not stopped her from falling into some of the same habits herself. You can find more of her work at her website, The Little Professor, where an earlier version of these lyrics appeared.
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!