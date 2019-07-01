Topics
We Need a 'Communiversity' Model of Public Education
The economy requires an aggressive shift to a system, writes Kenneth Ender, where public colleges are stitched together with K-12 and local nonprofits and feature an electronic backbone of support.
The 21st Century requires the creation of what I prefer to think of as a "Communiversity" -- an organizing strategy that enables us to tap the existing public resources of our secondary schools, the community college and our regional public universities. That means today's community college leaders must conceptually view and extend their definition of "community" beyond the community college campus to K-12, university and nonprofit community-based service partners.
We must move from a highly disconnected array of institutions to a more tightly bundled system of community-based education. What is needed is a new institutional model, one that promotes "stickiness" between community colleges and these other public sectors organizations.
This Communiversity form of public education stitches together the time and talent of our employees with the capital and fiscal resources of existing institutions and organizations: building out a new, more powerful ecosystem of public education.
In many ways, the community colleges of today are best positioned to promote that stickiness by serving as conveners or organizing bodies to leverage the joint capacities of the K-12, community college and regional university partners. Through this arrangement, the partner sectors could develop and deliver career and educational pathways that integrate secondary and postsecondary education through a new delivery paradigm. Combining local consortia of secondary schools and community college with a regional public university would create multiple career pathways that are localized and far less costly than today's distributed system.
Imagine a regional Communiversity that stitches together the resources of community colleges and local public secondary systems to deliver high value, low-cost certificates, associate degrees, baccalaureate and master's degrees through a networked system, both virtually and face-to-face. Through the distribution of community colleges across our country, these educational credentials could be delivered locally so that they are tightly connected to employer needs and aligned with economic development initiatives. The Communiversity would be anchored by a university that provides research and analysis to inform investments in talent development that is aligned with regional and local needs.
By using the combined resources of these institutions, multiple delivery platforms could be built out and delivered across the system -- think face-to-face, digital, competency-based, credit for prior learning and the like. Some common principles of this organizing model would be:
- Open admissions where all students would be eligible for admission in certificate and associate degree programs and all completed associate degrees would guarantee access to the companion baccalaureate degree across the system.
- Customized delivery platforms designed to accommodate both young learners and adults and be more customized to the needs of individual learners. Opportunities to offer earn-and-learn experiences for students, such as internships or apprenticeships, that allow students to determine earlier rather than later if a career focus is the right fit for them.
- Affordable, so that students could live at home and afford an education through summer and part-time jobs. Independent students would be able to access the continuum of credentials offered at a price point that is aligned with the current community college pricing model.
- Continuous enrollment with all programs aligned with work-force needs or economic development initiatives, offered both virtually and in-person and available at every site.
- Information systems, data sharing agreements, analytical tools and learning support systems would be common across the system. Student enrollment services systems would be on a common platform and available 24/7 at all sites. All credentials would rest on a core of essential work-force competencies: communication, critical thinking, technology literacy, writing, numeracy and problem solving.
The Communiversity I envision is a very different model, from its organizational design to its implementation strategies. It leverages the geography, price point and connectivity of community colleges to the local community school systems, employers, regional universities and nonprofit community-based service organizations. This system would move from focusing on access and enrollment to a system of access, assessment and completion.
In today's economy, it is hard to imagine an adult in this country leading a successful, self- and family-sustaining life without the benefit of both a postsecondary credential and ongoing access to credentialing systems that support a lifetime of work and advancement. America has clearly become a knowledge economy, one that demands postsecondary readiness for all high school graduates and postsecondary credentialing for life.
And yet, between four and five million young adults ages 18-24 are neither employed nor in school. This is the casualty of an equity agenda not met. We must commit to end this growing number of disenfranchised young people in our country. One can only imagine the implications for our nation's economic security and social stability if we allow this trend to continue unabated.
The challenge for higher education is to provide access at a scale never realized before, at a cost that promotes significant value for the learner who invests. To meet the scale required and to survive in this milieu, change must be viewed as inevitable, and regarded as a good partner on the path to renewal. To look the other way risks going the path of our former "smoke stack" economy, the news business and, increasingly, our health care providers. The challenge facing higher education today is to provide mass customization of learning and skill acquisition at a cost, and through a delivery platform, that is both accessible and affordable.
Community colleges in this environment must invite disruptive thinking, innovative ideas and an institutional tolerance for risk and uncertainly. They must recognize the important core values of access, affordability and quality, and they must recognize "scale" that embraces and invites diversity. Finally, they must promote collaboration, cooperation and connectivity as systems come together to transform lives, our work force and our society.
The current configuration of public colleges and universities is unlikely to respond to the scale of credentialing that our present era demands. An organizational structure akin to the Communiversity will require the development of an ecosystem of public resources stitched together with an electronic backbone of support and coordinated through a collective-impact approach.
Financing this enterprise could be considered through a couple of approaches. The first, a private-public venture that puts the financing of the electronic service provider on the balance sheet of a current for-profit enterprise focused on educational services and support. The second, a third-party service provider formed by the partner institutions to perform the business and student support services of the Communiversity system. In either approach, the scale of the enterprise supported by one bundled system, sourced by that system and managed by that system, would achieve efficiencies that are difficult to imagine in the current fragmented system.
The future of public education must be reimagined and reengineered. While the system envisioned here may not be an ultimate solution, it certainly provides a set of guideposts by which new models may emerge. For the sake of our society's wellbeing, there is critical work to be done. Perhaps this is a start.
Bio
Kenneth L. Ender last week completed his 10-year tenure as president of William Rainey Harper College in Palatine, Ill. He will become a professor of practice at North Carolina State University's Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting
Imminent massive cuts could force faculty, staff layoffs at University of Alaska System
University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that
Democratic contenders draw contrasts on free college, student debt
College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT
Almost no education research is replicated, new article shows
Judge Slashes Award in Oberlin Case -- to Only $25M
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!