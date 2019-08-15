2019 Orientation Day for New and Returning Faculty

Sturfrei-Wesleyan College

Tupper Lake, N.Y.

8:30 a.m. Presidential address:

Tomorrow Is Our Future

9:15 a.m. Teaching workshop No. 1:

He/She/They/Us/You/Ewe/Oy/Vey: Honoring Preferred Gender Pronouns in Class

(Mandatory for faculty members over 50)

10:15 a.m. Provost’s address:

Living in a Posttenure World: Applying Uber/Lyft Paradigms to Contingent Faculty

11:00 a.m. First all-faculty assembly of the 2019-20 academic year:

Annual Vote of No Confidence in the President and Provost

11:05 a.m. Review of budget cuts and faculty search cancellations by the chief financial officer

11:30 a.m. Teaching workshop No. 2:

(Choose one)

• New Developments in Clicker Design: Press vs. Swipe

• Interpreting Clicker Data That Have Been Butt-Dialed

12:15 p.m. Winners of the parking lottery are announced: Find out if you can bring your car to campus this year!

12:30 p.m. Lunch on the quad, featuring a drone fly-over presented by the Hi-Skyers Student Aviation Club

Meal provided by the hospitality program’s cuisine team

Menu theme: A World of Many Flavors

• Chicken Nuggets Italiano

• Mesquite Nuggets

• Pad Thai Nuggets

• Po’ Boy Nugget Sandwich

• Nugget Schnitzel

• Cheezy Nuggets

• Nuggets de Français avec Pommes Frites

1:30 p.m. Meet SWC’s new tenure-track faculty member!

• Todd Fleth, assistant professor of e-sports

1:45 p.m. Electronic introduction of new adjunct faculty

(Names and photos will scroll on the Jumbotron in Burning Man Stadium until 5:30 p.m.)

2:00 p.m. Board of Trustees panel discussion:

Emerging Models of Faculty-Free Higher Education

3:00 p.m. Introduction of SWC’s Screaming Algae varsity football team

(Faculty should arrive by 2:50 p.m. at Burning Man Stadium and form two parallel lines for the Column of Welcome)

3:15 p.m. Announcement by provost of academic programs/majors to be phased out this semester (Sorry for the late notice.)

4:15 p.m. Teaching workshop No. 3:

Advances in Multiple-Choice Question Construction: Moving From Four Choices to Five

(Interactive session: Please bring a question with you.)

5:00 p.m. Annual running of the deans on the campus quad (Pick the winner and you could go home with a free iPad!)

5:30 p.m. Final words from the president:

The Future: Really, It Starts Tomorrow!

5:45 p.m. Closing ceremony: SWC’s student chorale, The Screechers, performs its signature medley, “From Bach to Beyoncé,” accompanied by the SWC marching band’s Twerk Squad.

6:30 p.m. Bonfire on the quad, fueled by hard-copy journals and master’s theses discarded by the library. Spouses and significant others are invited. Free beer and nuggets for all!

8:30 p.m. Movie night on the quad: Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939)