Welcome Home to the Campus
As the new academic year rolls around, Michael Morris shares his own take on faculty orientation.
|
2019 Orientation Day for New and Returning Faculty
|8:30 a.m.
|Presidential address:
Tomorrow Is Our Future
|9:15 a.m.
|Teaching workshop No. 1:
He/She/They/Us/You/Ewe/Oy/Vey: Honoring Preferred Gender Pronouns in Class
(Mandatory for faculty members over 50)
|10:15 a.m.
|Provost’s address:
Living in a Posttenure World: Applying Uber/Lyft Paradigms to Contingent Faculty
|11:00 a.m.
|First all-faculty assembly of the 2019-20 academic year:
Annual Vote of No Confidence in the President and Provost
|11:05 a.m.
|Review of budget cuts and faculty search cancellations by the chief financial officer
|11:30 a.m.
|Teaching workshop No. 2:
(Choose one)
• New Developments in Clicker Design: Press vs. Swipe
• Interpreting Clicker Data That Have Been Butt-Dialed
|12:15 p.m.
|Winners of the parking lottery are announced: Find out if you can bring your car to campus this year!
|12:30 p.m.
|Lunch on the quad, featuring a drone fly-over presented by the Hi-Skyers Student Aviation Club
Meal provided by the hospitality program’s cuisine team
Menu theme: A World of Many Flavors
• Chicken Nuggets Italiano
• Mesquite Nuggets
• Pad Thai Nuggets
• Po’ Boy Nugget Sandwich
• Nugget Schnitzel
• Cheezy Nuggets
• Nuggets de Français avec Pommes Frites
|1:30 p.m.
|Meet SWC’s new tenure-track faculty member!
• Todd Fleth, assistant professor of e-sports
|1:45 p.m.
|Electronic introduction of new adjunct faculty
(Names and photos will scroll on the Jumbotron in Burning Man Stadium until 5:30 p.m.)
|2:00 p.m.
|Board of Trustees panel discussion:
Emerging Models of Faculty-Free Higher Education
|3:00 p.m.
|Introduction of SWC’s Screaming Algae varsity football team
(Faculty should arrive by 2:50 p.m. at Burning Man Stadium and form two parallel lines for the Column of Welcome)
|3:15 p.m.
|Announcement by provost of academic programs/majors to be phased out this semester (Sorry for the late notice.)
|4:15 p.m.
|Teaching workshop No. 3:
Advances in Multiple-Choice Question Construction: Moving From Four Choices to Five
(Interactive session: Please bring a question with you.)
|5:00 p.m.
|Annual running of the deans on the campus quad (Pick the winner and you could go home with a free iPad!)
|5:30 p.m.
|Final words from the president:
The Future: Really, It Starts Tomorrow!
|5:45 p.m.
|Closing ceremony: SWC’s student chorale, The Screechers, performs its signature medley, “From Bach to Beyoncé,” accompanied by the SWC marching band’s Twerk Squad.
|6:30 p.m.
|Bonfire on the quad, fueled by hard-copy journals and master’s theses discarded by the library. Spouses and significant others are invited. Free beer and nuggets for all!
|8:30 p.m.
|Movie night on the quad: Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939)
|10:30 p.m.
|Postmovie conversation with a distinguished panel of male emeritus faculty members
Topic: Oh, What a Time It Was!
Bio
Michael Morris is professor emeritus of psychology at the University of New Haven.
