As educators, we once believed that vocational training and college could serve the common good and that encouraging students to invest in it would benefit them, their families and their communities. Because of the way student loans are now financed in our country, however, the benefits we envisioned are vanishing. Students and their families owe more for their loans than the rest of us for either our credit card debts or our car loans. Something is amiss.

As states have reduced their contributions to postsecondary education by $9 billion over the last 10 years, ordinary families have been left to shoulder the burden, with dire results. Just over 10 percent of colleges have enough wealth to replace loans with grants for middle- and low-income families, with the highest levels of student borrowing occurring in the bottom 89 percent of institutions in terms of endowment wealth and with reductions in borrowing for those in the top 1 percent. For those students entering some of the for-profit colleges, they learned the hard way that the job-placement rates were sometimes inflated and that the return on investment was never going to materialize. Meanwhile, the cost of financing every dollar of these loans increased -- with the most disadvantaged students paying more but getting less.

Who could have imagined that the student loan crisis would widen the black-white wealth gap? Education was supposed to close it. Who could have foreseen couples delaying their decision to marry, or giving up on it altogether, because of their student loan debt? Who would have described a student loan in the same terms as a payday one, with hidden fees and no way out, in the days when student loans were manageable?

Our concerns are based on carefully conducted studies that we’re happy to share. And they are based on the lives of the students many of us teach. They deserve better than the mess our lending policies have created.

Our students have not changed. They still dream of a life of dignity and meaningful work. They still stay up late and sacrifice sleep in order to cross the finish line. And they struggle to repay loan burdens that we did not imagine some 20 or 30 years ago. Many of us who managed to work and pay our way through college could not do so now, even with more effort. To be sure, our students remain remarkable. Their detractors have missed the mark.

Before ruling out the possibility that a better future is possible, please take a look at the wide range of proposals out there to provide relief and reform for student borrowers. Debt cancellation can work, and it can take a variety of forms. (Thankfully, the Financial Security Program at the Aspen Institute has gathered a range of these options in one place, here.)

We have to decide that the future is worth it.

We, the undersigned, ask for other educators to join us (by signing here) in our push for a more just and prosperous future for those entrusted to our classrooms.

With urgency,

