Print
opinion

Another Take on the Ethics of Reopening

July 21, 2020
 
 

In his essay "The Ethics of Reopening," the Rev. Dennis H. Holtschneider offers some much-needed ethical perspective on the concerns many campus communities are now contending with as they plan for the return of students in the fall.

While the bulk of Reverend Holtschneider's assertions appropriate a sort of quasi-Kantian thinking founded on so-called imperatives, a somewhat dismissive utilitarian bias seems to have crept into his reasoning.

Take, for instance, Reverend Holtschneider's rumination No. 3., in which he complains, "pre-eminent is not the same as overriding."

Unfortunately, in his third precept, Reverend Holtschneider falls back on the oft-cited but fallacious capitalist hedge -- a purely either-or moral reasoning that demands we must strike a balance between human life and sustaining consumer society.

While Reverend Holtschneider believes the populations could not persevere through 18 months of confinement, he obviously assumes readers would know why that appears to be true. In fact, nowhere in his ruminations does Reverend Holtschneider make a case for the imperative of self-preservation.

I imagine guarding one's health and exercising vigilance in favor of saving human life -- one's own and that of others -- ought to be overriding determinants in how we approach the coming academic year.

--Jonathan R. Slater, Ph.D.
Professor, SUNY Plattsburgh
Director, Institute for Ethics in Public Life

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey hints at long-term impact of spring pivot to remote learning

The ethical issues colleges and universities must confront when considering reopening their campuses

COVID roundup: Colleges revert to virtual fall, Canisius and Carthage plan faculty layoffs

Universities invite some, but not all, students back to campus

College leaders should consider some outside-the-box ideas for fall 2020 (opinion)

Join Inside Higher Ed's New Membership Program | Become an Insider Today

Why It’s So Difficult to Get Into Nursing Programs | Higher Ed Gamma

Inequity in college access continues for Black, Latinx students, report finds

Amid concerns about college affordability, a call to increase Pell

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

5 Reasons to Support Student Debt Cancellation
The Ethics of Reopening
5 Bigger and Better Ideas for Fall 2020

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Soft Open
Higher Education and ‘How Innovation Works’
Why It’s So Difficult to Get Into Nursing Programs
A Radical Proposal for How Elite Higher Education Can Change America
Remembering
Responding to 6 Quotes From ‘The Merit Myth’
Back to Top