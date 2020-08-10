Speak Out Against Reopening
I read the blog post, "Keep Campuses Closed, What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say." I agree that opening schools is a recipe for disaster.
My younger sister just got dropped off at a University in the south where numbers are soaring and masks are rare. And my parents are 76 with multiple health issues. I'm more than worried about how this will go for them.
As much as I sympathize with the people who are quoted in this post, I wish they would see another option besides doing nothing and feeling helpless. It is scary when you feel like you have to choose between your job and what you believe in. Maybe they don't have to choose, although it probably feels like they do.
What if everyone who felt this way did what the tenured professors in NC did and band together and go public with their thoughts? (I understand the protection of tenure.) There is more power in numbers, and it is a more effective way to push back against a system that is making choices that prioritize profits over students' and teachers' health.
I don't mean to judge these folks who are going along with things just to keep their jobs. I do want to tell them that there is another choice and that they are not helpless. They are all talented individuals with power and persuasion.
Please, use it! Get your thoughts and feelings heard in a constructive way that doesn't leave you jobless.
--Amanda Straka
Why college employees should push back against reopening (letter) - Aug 102 hours 2 min ago
Trump's executive orders could dim prospects of more federal aid for colleges - Aug 104 hours 43 min ago
NACAC statement seeks to make test-optional admissions clear - Aug 1013 hours 19 min ago
COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes - Aug 103 hours 21 min ago
-
- 1 of 121
- ›
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology
Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Surge in alternative credentials holds steady, for now
COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Georgia System Issues New Statement on Housing Decision-Making
Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans
Testing is the key to a successful fall reopening on campuses (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »