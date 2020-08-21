Print
opinion

'A Cesspool of Right-Wing Hatreds'

August 21, 2020
 
 

To the Editor:

Joshua Kim's post demanding to know the effects of eliminating comments asks the editors a number of idiotic questions, like "What have been the positive and negative results of eliminating comments?" Only in higher education can people be so adept at missing the point. The comments section was a cesspool of right-wing hatreds, representative of a few wingnuts with too much time on their hands and totally out of step with the actual readership of IHE. There's no question that we're all better off with it gone.

--Benjamin Gammage

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges point fingers at students for partying, spreading COVID-19

COVID-19 testing strategies vary widely across institutions

How college leaders can give more than lip service to the need to dismantle systemic racism (opinion

Cuomo adviser Jim Malatras likely to be named SUNY chancellor without full search process

Early movers to online fall don't regret decision

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands

After a spring and summer of planning, higher ed faces its moment of truth

Diversity, equity and inclusion offices can't be effective if they aren't empowered to hold people a

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Rely on Black Faculty
to Do the Antiracist Work
BHL on COVID
Do Colleges Need a Chief Diversity Officer?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Returning Our Hoo
Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?
Cheering on the Batman Effect
Academic Planning for a Worst-Case Long-Term COVID-19 Scenario
What Should It Mean to Be Liberally Educated in the 21st Century?
"Institutional Awe" Makes for Bad Leadership
Back to Top