To the Editor:

Joshua Kim's post demanding to know the effects of eliminating comments asks the editors a number of idiotic questions, like "What have been the positive and negative results of eliminating comments?" Only in higher education can people be so adept at missing the point. The comments section was a cesspool of right-wing hatreds, representative of a few wingnuts with too much time on their hands and totally out of step with the actual readership of IHE. There's no question that we're all better off with it gone.

--Benjamin Gammage