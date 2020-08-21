To the Editor:

In response to the post about asking for sharing the effects of eliminating reader comments ("Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?"), I don’t see the need.

I am very happy that you eliminated the comments section, as it was usually the same small group of people contributing and the tone usually turned nasty. A vote for "no need to share the 'effects' of eliminating reader comments."

--Margaret Andrews

Higher Ed Associates, LLC