Bring Back the Comments

August 21, 2020
 
 

To the Editor:

Regarding Josh Kim's column ("Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?"): I considered the comment section one of the most valuable sections of IHE. In particular, I always read and sometimes commented on Matt Reed's column. Now that discussion has been moved to Reddit, but only people who know about it can find it there. Please bring the value back to IHE. It feels like a wasteland now -- barren and far less interesting. If you had issues with your news comments, at least bring it back for the blogs.

--Susan Jaworowski
Paralegal Program Director
Business, Legal, & Technology Education Department
Kapi'olani Community College

