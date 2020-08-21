To the Editor:

Regarding Josh Kim's column ("Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?"):

It’s your publication; do what you want.

Wouldn’t it be too bad if readers who want to comment had to take the time to compose a separate email in which to express a thoughtful comment, instead of firing off a flaming comment, off the cuff?

You’re not taking away their right to comment, you’re reorganizing it.

Maybe you should include the phone number for the Waahmbulance…

--P. Wayne Stauffer

English Instructor

HCCS Southeast College



