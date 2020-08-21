To the Editor:
Regarding Josh Kim's column ("Does IHE Have a Responsibility to Share the Effects of Eliminating Reader Comments?"):
It’s your publication; do what you want.
Wouldn’t it be too bad if readers who want to comment had to take the time to compose a separate email in which to express a thoughtful comment, instead of firing off a flaming comment, off the cuff?
You’re not taking away their right to comment, you’re reorganizing it.
Maybe you should include the phone number for the Waahmbulance…
--P. Wayne Stauffer
English Instructor
HCCS Southeast College
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges point fingers at students for partying, spreading COVID-19
COVID-19 testing strategies vary widely across institutions
Cuomo adviser Jim Malatras likely to be named SUNY chancellor without full search process
How college leaders can give more than lip service to the need to dismantle systemic racism (opinion
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Early movers to online fall don't regret decision
Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands
Diversity, equity and inclusion offices can't be effective if they aren't empowered to hold people a
After a spring and summer of planning, higher ed faces its moment of truth
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »