Will Shame Make Students Stop Socializing?

To the Editor:
Shame is definitely not a good way to get people to change behavior. Traditional college students have an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, which controls risk-taking behavior. If you put a large group of people that age together, they’re naturally going to do things college students do. And, if we look at the news, we see plenty of adults doing the same thing.
Those administrators that are re-opening campuses should look at their own part in the situation.
Craig Wynne
Associate Professor, English
University of the District of Columbia
