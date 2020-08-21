Print
opinion

Will Shame Make Students Stop Socializing?

August 21, 2020
 
 

To the Editor:

Shame is definitely not a good way to get people to change behavior. Traditional college students have an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, which controls risk-taking behavior. If you put a large group of people that age together, they’re naturally going to do things college students do. And, if we look at the news, we see plenty of adults doing the same thing.

Those administrators that are re-opening campuses should look at their own part in the situation.

Craig Wynne

Associate Professor, English

University of the District of Columbia

 

