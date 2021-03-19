There’s another pandemic,

Which started a long time ago

It can be traced to 1852.

“Put on a mask and shut up,

In court, indoors, you should not speak,”

said the judge in People v. Hall.

A cold face indicates one is infected.

I take off my mask from time to time

So they see that I can smile.

The vulnerable may be good

with numbers, but they are dull.

I tell jokes to show

One can get it by being stared at.

I keep my head down, not wanting

to be offered directions:

“Back to China!”

When a vaccine was developed

I went to the doctor’s

And waited patiently in line --

A line so long, stretching from the Heartland

to San Francisco Bay

A nurse asked for my insurance card

“What is the purpose of the visit?”

And then: “Where do you

really come from?”

A moment later, she returned.

“Sorry, you are not in the high-risk group.

Too many of you, overrepresented!

Give it another decade or two,

The vaccine will be over the counter.”

Slowly I walk back home

Along the railway track.

Emotions run on steam

I try to whistle to diffuse them.

Oddly,

it sounds like Vivaldi.