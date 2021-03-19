Print
opinion

Another Pandemic

Zhenyu Yuan captures in poetry the experience of being Chinese in the time of COVID-19.

By

Zhenyu Yuan
March 19, 2021
 
 
George Manga/Digitalvision vectors/getty images

There’s another pandemic,
Which started a long time ago
It can be traced to 1852.

 

“Put on a mask and shut up,
In court, indoors, you should not speak,”
said the judge in People v. Hall.

 

A cold face indicates one is infected.
I take off my mask from time to time
So they see that I can smile.

 

The vulnerable may be good
with numbers, but they are dull.
I tell jokes to show

 

One can get it by being stared at.
I keep my head down, not wanting
to be offered directions:

 

“Back to China!”
When a vaccine was developed
I went to the doctor’s

 

And waited patiently in line --
A line so long, stretching from the Heartland
to San Francisco Bay

 

A nurse asked for my insurance card
“What is the purpose of the visit?”
And then: “Where do you

 

really come from?”
A moment later, she returned.
“Sorry, you are not in the high-risk group.

 

Too many of you, overrepresented!
Give it another decade or two,
The vaccine will be over the counter.”

 

Slowly I walk back home
Along the railway track.
Emotions run on steam

 

I try to whistle to diffuse them.
Oddly,
it sounds like Vivaldi.

Bio

Zhenyu Yuan is assistant professor of managerial studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

