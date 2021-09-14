Biden's Directive is Not a Vaccination Mandate
September 14, 2021
To the Editor:
IHE writers need better editorial review when discussing COVID vaccination mandates -- for example, in the 9/13/21 article, “Institutions Will Be Impacted by Biden Vaccine Mandate,”
“You must get vaccinated” is a vaccination mandate. “You must get vaccinated or take a weekly COVID test” is not a vaccination mandate, nor is it a testing mandate. It is just a conditional statement that says that if you don’t do one, then you must do the other. Biden’s directive for large private employers is not a vaccination mandate. The employees have a choice.
As a leading voice in higher education, Inside Higher Ed should model precision, not simple logical errors.
--Daryl Close
