Inside Higher Ed Acquired by Times Higher Education

As journalists, we often say that we want to report the news, not be the news. We are making an exception today to announce that Inside Higher Ed has been acquired by Times Higher Education (THE), the world’s leading provider of higher education news, data and insights.

We are thrilled to be officially joining forces with THE after years of collaboration. As many readers know, we regularly publish articles from Times Higher Education to give our readers additional perspective on international higher education. This acquisition is a continuation of our existing partnership, and we are excited about the prospect of bringing together our unique strengths and expertise.

We know the burning question on your mind: “What about the orange?”

Our signature color isn’t going anywhere. Inside Higher Ed will continue to operate independently under our existing brand. We’ll benefit from THE’s strategic support and financial resources, as well as its five decades’ experience dedicated to higher education, including the extensive data points collected from universities globally.

We anticipate that this acquisition will allow us to be more effective than ever at informing you about higher education while also expanding our ability to provide tools to help you do your job even better.

It was important to us as Inside Higher Ed’s founders and editors that any potential purchaser be a strong strategic partner, and we have found that in THE. It is an organization that shares our values and our mission to help college and university faculty members and administrators—and the world—make sense of higher education.

As always, our journalism remains independent, and we will continue to provide thoughtful, substantive analysis on the pressing issues facing higher education today.

Though much will remain the same for now, the future is bright for Inside Higher Ed.

We will remain as core members of the Inside Higher Ed team and look forward to being part of its next chapter. We encourage you to learn more about THE here. Thank you for your ongoing support and readership. Feel free to send us your questions, thoughts and comments to [email protected].

—Doug and Scott