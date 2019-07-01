Curve Balls and Unexpected Paths
Adriana Bankston explores how uncertainty and rejection can ultimately move you forward in your career and in life.
Life is filled with ups and downs, and, in our career exploration and in life, we are bound to experience moments of uncertainty and rejection. As bench scientists, we may deal with not knowing whether our experiments will succeed, whether our manuscripts will be accepted for publication, whether our grants will be funded or even where our academic careers will go in the long-term. The path is also frequently woven with rejection, in experiments not working, manuscripts and grants being rejected, and academic careers not succeeding as quickly as we would like.
So how do we deal with these situations, and what lessons can we learn from them?
While it may be tempting to focus on these negative aspects, we must remember that, out of uncertainty and rejection, positive outcomes can emerge. Often, negative results and consequences can take us down a path we didn't expect -- and this can apply to our experiments, careers and life in general. When one door closes, it forces us to examine alternatives that we may not have considered otherwise. In retrospect, such unexplored paths may actually lead us where we were meant to be in the first place.
Rarely does life follow a linear path, and often these curveballs can be blessings in disguise, opening our minds to new experiences. If an experiment hadn't failed, we wouldn't have tried another one. If we didn't have a manuscript or grant rejected, we wouldn't have revised it and improved it for the next round. If various aspects of our careers had worked out as planned, we wouldn't have considered other professional alternatives. If we had always gone down the career path that we thought we would follow as kids, we would never be where we are today.
As a child in Romania, I knew that I wanted to have a positive impact on the world, but didn't know how to do that. For a long time, I was set on going to medical school in my own country and convinced that I could make an impact that way. When I didn't get in, I then applied to college in the United States and got accepted at several of them. That opened up a whole new path for me. I obtained my B.S. in Biological Sciences.
Again, however, I wouldn't let go of my dream of medical school, so I did some bench research in college to help my application. It turns out that I ended up liking the research path, so I pursued a Ph.D., followed by a postdoc. If I hadn't gone the academic route, I wouldn't have discovered my passion for improving the research enterprise through higher education policy, which is now my main interest. I never imagined this could be such a great career path for me, and I wouldn't have discovered it if I hadn't been rejected from medical school in the first place.
So, in retrospect, rejection can put us on novel and unexpected paths in life, which we may not have set forth on otherwise. It is always easier to follow the well-known trail that we think will lead us where we want to go, at least in the short-term. But we may not take the leap and expose ourselves to new and different experiences -- unless we are forced to do so by life's circumstances.
These circumstances, however, can often teach us to pause and reflect on where we are going in life and whether future experiences we choose to engage in can lead us there. And this is perhaps one of the most important lessons. In a world that is always on the go, reflecting on whether we are heading down the right path for ourselves can be a crucial step -- one that causes us to take the "road less traveled" down the line. If we don't, we will always be stuck in the same place, never knowing what else we could have accomplished.
For example, not being able to pursue a medical education in Romania eventually led me to become educated in the U.S., which at the time was not a common path for young people whose native language is not English and who were coming from where I grew up. Taking that chance opened up a whole new world of possibilities, challenges and opportunities for growth in ways that never would have happened in Romania. This experience taught me that I could successfully complete a degree here, which in itself was a big initial accomplishment, and gave me the confidence to continue my education in this country.
Often, it takes a curveball to make us stop, pause and realize where we want to go in life. It may take a rejection to steer us in the right direction. And our path will most likely be filled with uncertainty along the way. But these are necessary elements of progress and growth, both personally and professionally.
And it is certain that nothing substantial or worthwhile in life can come from taking the easy road. Uncertainty and rejection may stunt our growth in a certain direction, but foster it in another.
And if we feel, as we often do, that we may not be placed in the right spot, or that we are alone in this journey, we must remember that seeds are often planted in unexpected places. Sometimes these places are bright and sunny, and allow us to flourish. Other times they are not, and we must find a way out. But just like plants in the shade, we can always find a way out of the dark times and toward the sun. And being planted in those places may lead us to consequences that we may not have realized at the time, and to a much brighter future than we could have ever imagined.
Another professional experience to note here is my transition from graduate school at Emory University in Atlanta to my postdoc work at the University of Louisville. Moving from Atlanta to Louisville was quite a change, and the work environment was also significantly different. At one point during my postdoc position, I began to doubt my desire to pursue an academic career. It was scary, but out of this uncertainty my first creative endeavor was born: to start a career seminar series that brought in speakers talking to postdocs about careers.
The experience of organizing the seminar series taught me that I enjoyed creating university resources for trainees. It planted the seeds for what I currently do and want to pursue as my career. It also helped me discover my true calling, which is working on higher education policy and improving the research enterprise for the next generation of scientists and innovators.
I encourage you to view uncertainty and rejection as opportunities to pause and reflect on where you want to go in life, and to consider these circumstances as steering you in the right direction, which may be new and unexpected for you. Embrace these changes as you move forward in life, and seek to have a positive perspective about how they might shape your career and life for the better.
Bio
Adriana Bankston is a policy and advocacy fellow at the Society for Neuroscience and a member of the Graduate Career Consortium -- an organization providing a national voice for graduate-level career and professional development leaders.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting
Huge Budget Cut for the University of Alaska
University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that
Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Imminent massive cuts could force faculty, staff layoffs at University of Alaska System
Study finds falling appropriations will negatively affect degrees awarded by public universities
Almost no education research is replicated, new article shows
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!