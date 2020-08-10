People can feel palpable pressure in finding the first or next post-Ph.D. job because we often perceive success in landing the next job as an evaluation of how well we did in the previous one. Ph.D. trainees and degree holders are immersed in an academic world where job progression is linear and well-defined through an advancement in titles -- from assistant to associate professor, then finally to full professors. But what if we dismissed that linear, title-bound view and decided that a career is a journey to embody more and more of our values with each job?

As organizations evolve as a result of the pandemic and attempt to center their goals on equity for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), and when career stability and satisfaction are all up in the air, some people are asking, "How do I align my work with what matters most to me?"

In this article, we suggest ways to identify the purposeful tasks that animate you and share stories of how to integrate them into your work so that your next job aligns with more of your life values, even if the job title isn't what you expected. Take it from two career coaches who support students: each step, each job can bring you closer to that work that feels authentically you, no matter the stage you're in. And that can take the pressure off landing a dream job -- or switching career paths.

Making Space on the Job: Thi's Experience

I know what it feels like to switch career paths. I did it twice: from bench scientist to university administrator/career coach and now to community-based education work. My path is nontraditional, but I can draw a line that connects to the way I centered my values a little bit more with each job.

As a postdoctoral scientist, I found myself seeking out more opportunities to create educational programs for my fellow postdocs and grad students. I did this through volunteer committee work until I got the chance to do it full time in a career advising role. And in my most recent role as a higher ed administrator, I found myself layering diversity and equity into that work. I've done this as a way to integrate community-building work with my day job.

How did I make space? When I worked as an associate dean setting up an internship program for graduate students, I was intentional about supporting the local community. I sought out opportunities for Ph.D. students to complete internships with Black-owned businesses, international entrepreneurs and female-identifying managers. I also reached out in particular to graduate student groups who identified with historically marginalized populations to let them know about internship opportunities. I enjoyed creating ways to connect graduate students with community-based experiential opportunities that also gave them insight into potential careers.

When these same students told me about the exciting experiences they were having, I also realized that I felt strongly about taking a more active role in my local community. I loved making space so others could do community work, but I wanted to do it, too. This prompted a major career reevaluation for me. I had already been volunteering with historically marginalized populations. I wanted to clear the deck to do more of this work, so I recently made another career change.

We live in a world where LinkedIn labels and job titles are necessary. It's one of the languages we use to connect in this world. You need to figure out your keywords, your brand, and how you show up online and participate on job platforms. But those words and phrases are just a vehicle. To find your path after your Ph.D., ask "What do I do?" rather than "What do Ph.D.s do?" Throw a fish in the water, and it will swim. Catch and release a lightning bug, and it will fly. What are your natural abilities and ways you participate in the world?

In your search for the next post-Ph.D. step, it may be helpful to strip away employment titles and connect with roles that allow you to do work that is important to you. And oftentimes, those roles are stepping stones.

Making Space on the Job: Dan's Experience

When I was teaching during my Ph.D. program, I experienced the kind of "envy" of other roles that Thi mentioned, which put me on the path to working in career and professional development -- a shift from the professor job I'd been sure I would pursue.

When students in my classes had difficulties or were falling behind, I found myself working with administrators and class deans. I found that deans were often able to resolve issues, find resources for students or give them an encouraging pep talk. I was able to do some of those same things during my office hours, and I could reach students as people there. It became a significant part of what I enjoyed about teaching.

How did I make space? Prior to my doctorate, I worked in a welfare-to-work agency, in kids' camps in poor neighborhoods, and even (unsuccessfully) for a year in an underperforming high school in Manhattan. What tied those jobs together for me was a combination of working closely with people and helping those in need. When I began teaching during my Ph.D. program, I found that some aspects of teaching lent themselves well to my values and priorities. I also saw other roles around me that distilled a greater proportion of my values than teaching did for me. After becoming an academic counselor and advising students in academic and personal difficulty, I recognized that I was doing work in a way that expressed my authentic values and aptitudes. I leaned heavily on those experiences and my own discovery of my ability to help students with their pragmatic and personal goals when I began my career search.

This experience allowed me to narrow down what I value: I enjoy individual meetings, focusing on students' needs, especially those in academic or personal difficulty and international, first-generation and domestic BIPOC students. When I found my current role, I knew I could emphasize those elements and spend more time with them. I have come to realize that finding a fulfilling career is largely about finding ways of doing what you enjoy and care about more, while finding ways of minimizing things you enjoy and care about less. That is one way I like to think of career success.

I have learned to ask grad students, "What if you disregard the shorthand -- teaching, research, industry and so on -- and think about the mix of activities involved in doing them?" This challenge can permit students to understand what options exist beyond those oversimplified labels.

Prep Yourself to Put Values First

Below, we pose thought experiments to help you connect more to problems you naturally like to solve and how you like to solve them. We suggest writing down your responses and then talking with a career adviser on your campus or a trusted mentor or peer.

Imagine that you are creating a volunteer organization. Think about the different roles in the organization, and ways to participate and contribute. What tasks are you most likely to volunteer for first? This tells you important things about the work environment -- and the work that you are best suited to do.

Or start with your LinkedIn, CV or resume bullet points. On which tasks did you enjoy spending your time? What are you most proud of? Can you make space to do more of that in your current role? What would it look like if your next job let you do more of that?

You can also use Individual Development Plans to discover your values. Read more in "Making Values-Informed Career Decisions." Also, reflect on your many work experiences outside your home department and learn to talk about them -- "It's Not a Side Gig, It's Job Experience."

Your Values at Work

Values are an important consideration for careers, but first and foremost, you must satisfy your practical needs. Whether those needs are centered around visa constraints or the pain of civil unrest and recession, it is a priority to find stable, paid work. That immediate stable employment may give you flexibility to find work that expresses a greater share of your values. As Lauren Easterling writes, you can find "More Than One Way to Meet Your Career Goals."

At the heart of most job searches is the goal of enjoying our work and having financial stability. We hope this helps you think about how to find opportunities to structure your career path for yourselves and make space, even now, to align your working life with what matters most to you.