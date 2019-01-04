Academic Minute
Knitting as Protest

In today's Academic Minute, the Best Political Science Segment Award as part of "Best of" Week, Colgate University's Jennifer LeMesurier examined using knitting as a form of protest. LeMesurier is a professor of writing and rhetoric at Colgate. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

