Black New Jersey

The history of enslaved people isn’t limited to the South. In today's Academic Minute, Colgate University's Graham Hodges looks at two alternative points of view on black history in New Jersey. Hodges is a professor of history at Colgate. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

