Academic Minute
Activities With Your Partner

Which activities are best for a night out with your partner? In today's Academic Minute, Colgate University's Jennifer Tomlinson explains how engagement in a shared activity can boost your relationship. Tomlinson is an assistant professor of psychology at Colgate. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department

The divide over scholarly debate over gender identity rages on

Faculty group at Alaska's Anchorage campus says Fairbanks should bear brunt of state cuts

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

States pass flurry of bills targeting loan servicers

Review of Gary Roth, 'The Educated Underclass: Students and the Promise of Social Mobility'

Google's College Search Ignores Community Colleges

By the Light of the Moon | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top