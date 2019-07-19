Which activities are best for a night out with your partner? In today's Academic Minute, Colgate University's Jennifer Tomlinson explains how engagement in a shared activity can boost your relationship. Tomlinson is an assistant professor of psychology at Colgate. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
