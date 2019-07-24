Hope isn’t just for campaign slogans. In today's Academic Minute, part of Timely Topics Week, the University of Cincinnati's Sarah Stitzlein discusses how to put hope into action. Stitzlein is a professor of education at Cincinnati. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
