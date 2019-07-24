Academic Minute
Hope and the 2020 Presidential Election

Hope isn’t just for campaign slogans. In today's Academic Minute, part of Timely Topics Week, the University of Cincinnati's Sarah Stitzlein discusses how to put hope into action. Stitzlein is a professor of education at Cincinnati. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

