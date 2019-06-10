Print This

Alumni as Voters

Mobilizing support.

Matt Reed
June 10, 2019
Honestly, I’m embarrassed that I haven’t asked this sooner. But here goes.

Public funding has been so flat for so long that it’s easy to forget that it’s a choice. It’s a choice that could be made differently. So...

Are there any community or state colleges out there that do a good job of mobilizing their local alumni as a voting bloc?  If so, how do they do it?

