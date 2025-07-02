The Middle States Commission on Higher Education warned Columbia University that its accreditation could be in jeopardy.

The warning, sent June 26, comes after the Education Department pressured the accreditor in early June to take action against Columbia. The Trump administration has said that Columbia violated federal civil rights laws and is thus out of compliance with the accreditor’s standards. But only accreditors can say whether a college is in compliance. Middle States had already opened a review of Columbia before the department’s notice, conducting an on-site evaluation in April.

Middle States said in the warning that it doesn’t have sufficient evidence showing Columbia is complying with its standard on ethics and integrity. The criteria for that standard includes “a climate that fosters respect among students, faculty, staff, and administration from a range of diverse backgrounds, ideas, and perspectives” and “compliance with all applicable government laws and regulations.” The accreditor requested a monitoring report, due by Nov. 3, that demonstrates the university’s compliance with the standard, and will consider Columbia’s accreditation status at a March 2026 meeting. Columbia remains accredited in the meantime.

A university spokesperson told The Columbia Spectator that officials are confident they can address the issues cited in the Middle States warning.