What’s Your Favorite Faculty Interview Question?

Now that we’ve wrapped up our full-time faculty hiring for the fall -- yes, it’s July, I know -- this seems like a relatively safe time to ask. For folks who’ve worked on faculty hiring committees, and preferably several of them: what’s your favorite question to ask?

Obviously, we’re bound by laws around certain things, and that’s fine. I’m not interested in “see how clever I am” questions, like the number of ping-pong balls that fit in a 747. I’m interested in questions that might actually result in useful answers. I define “useful” as “likely to result in a good hire.”

Some chestnuts have died of cliche, like the “greatest weakness” question. Others that might make sense in other industries don’t make sense here, like the old “where do you see yourself in five years?” (“Uh, going up for tenure?”)

(As a matter of personal taste, I’ll admit enjoying it when people give clever answers to tired questions. “If you could have lunch with anybody, living or dead, who would you choose?” “Living!” But that’s me. In a job interview, it’s a high-risk strategy.)

I should specify, too, that I’m working in the context of a teaching-focused institution. We don’t look closely at a candidate’s research agenda. It would be relevant in some settings, but it really isn’t here. I want to see a lively mind, but I don’t need to see a timeline of expected publications. We’re looking for terrific teachers who will also be good college citizens; publication is commendable, but optional.

Although some will interpret question-writing as an exercise in laying traps, I see it as due diligence. Given scarce resources, I don’t want to hire someone who will do the job poorly, or who will treat the job as nothing more than teach-and-go-home. I’m proud of my hires over the years, but always looking to improve the selection process.

Wise and worldly readers, have you seen, heard or thought of a question likely to result in useful answers?