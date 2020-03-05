“Will this class transfer?”

How many ‘major’ courses did you take? I’ve seen various programs at four-year schools limit the number of courses or credits they’ll take in the major. For example, a receiving political science department might take the English Comp courses without complaint, but allow only up to four poli sci classes. They might list a dozen or more courses they’d be willing to take, but not all at once; any given student can only transfer in up to four. So your fifth poli sci class might be on the list, but would get denied anyway. The charitable interpretation is that they want to preserve a reasonably clean sample for outcomes assessment purposes. The less charitable interpretation is protectionism.