Mathematics and Social Justice

Math education has become yet another battleground in today’s culture wars.

When Oregon governor Kate Brown signed a law in July that suspended math and reading proficiency requirements for high school graduation for three years, an uproar ensued. Republicans charged that the state had abandoned academic standards, while the Democratic governor’s spokesperson declared that the move would help benefit the state’s "Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color."

headline on The Dispatch, a conservative website, might give you a sense of the debate’s tenor: “Oregon Democrats Resurrect the ‘Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations ... A new law allows students to graduate from high school without the ability to read, write, or do math.”

According to Robert Parris Moses, the Civil Rights hero who helped organize the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer project that registered thousands of Black voters and who died in July at the age of 86, mathematics is itself a Civil Rights issue, “ a passport to full citizenship for disenfranchised people” and an issue of “justice and equity.”

In today’s data- and technology-rich, STEM-oriented society, those without quantitative and statistical literacy, he believed, were relegated to the back of another bus.

Civic equity and access to the advanced employment ultimately hinge on mastery of math. But in California as recently as 2017 110,000 of 170,000 undergraduates placed in remedial math never, ever fulfilled the math requirement for an associate’s degree.

According to one study of community college students, 50 to 60 percent of the disparity in degree completion is driven by which students are placed in remedial math classes.

Mathematical competence remains perhaps the biggest barrier to academic success. Despite over 30 years of math education reform and the steadfast efforts of reformers like Bob Moses and Uri

Treisman, we not yet figured out how to bring all students to a minimum viable level of mathematical understanding.

Since math is a “ promoter of possibility ,” we must do better.

Several principles have guided math education reform.