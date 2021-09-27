Title
Mathematics and Social Justice
Bob Moses was right: Competence in mathematics is a civil rights issue.
- Quantitative literacy requires not simply memorization and the mechanistic application of a set of procedures and formulas, but conceptual understanding and mathematical reasoning, which can only be achieved through discussion and asking students formulate explanations.
- Math instruction should engage students in meaningful and authentic tasks that utilize real world problems and everyday situations to help students master key math concepts, tools, and techniques.
- Effective and engaging teaching requires math Instructors to improve their ability to explain, illustrate, and lead inquiries, discussions, and projects that involve real-life issues.
- Math curricula should align with students’ interests and prospective majors.
We shouldn’t be surprised that in today’s highly polarized political environment, pedagogy itself has become embroiled in conflict. Critics charge that the new, new math, with its emphasis on thought processes and written and oral communication and its shift away from teacher-directed instruction:
- Downplays the importance of mastering the step-by-step procedures that are essential to mathematical problem-solving.
- Substitutes estimation and thinking strategies for actual computation.
- Devalues the importance of memorization and practice, and creates the illusion that there are no right or wrong answers.
Without embroiling myself in this dispute, I do think it’s fair to say that in today’s world, numeracy is about as important as competence in reading and writing. How, then, can we best achieve much higher levels of quantitative and statistical literacy?
One exciting strategy that a growing number of K-12 math teachers have pursued is to link math and social justice issues.
These instructors have sought to engage students and demonstrate math’s relevance by studying racial and class disparities, crime and incarceration, inequalities of wealth and income, gerrymandering and ranked-choice voting, immigration, the distribution of disaster aid and college entrance exam scores, the relationship between campaign spending and votes received, and environmental issues using algebraic functions, data visualization techniques, mathematical modeling, and statistical methods.
Using math as a window into social realities is sometimes derided as “woke math,” and there can be no doubt that there are instances when this approach devolves into discussions of power, identity, and oppression rather than actual math instruction.
Diane Ravitch, then in her conservative phase, regarded “social justice mathematics” (or what she dismissed as “ethnomathematics”) as anathema, a fusion of political correctness and lax educational standards, and a shameless, bald-faced attempt to bring an explicitly political agenda into the classroom.
Does this pedagogical approach help students master math? We don’t know. Is teaching math through a social justice lens creating a two-tiered system, in which affluent students learn “college prep math” while those from low-income backgrounds learn “real world math” that ill prepares them for success in college STEM courses? Again, we don’t know.
In the end, the efficacy of this approach is an empirical question that requires randomized controlled trials.
Long a barrier to equal educational opportunity, mathematics is too important to be reserved to those with a knack for solving equations. It is indeed a key to equity and opportunity. Just as we have embraced writing across the curriculum, we also need to do the same for math.
After all, as Galileo so rightly observed in 1623, mathematics is the language not just of science and technology, but of nature and society, too.
Steven Mintz is professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin
