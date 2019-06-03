Why Do Schools with Similar Student Profiles Have Very Different Graduation Rates?

To my surprise, a recent New York Times article by David Leonhardt and Sahil Chinoy on “The College Dropout Crisis” has received much less attention in the higher ed press than one would expect.

The article’s key insight — that graduation rates vary dramatically among institutions with similar student profiles — is widely recognized among system administrators, but much less well known among faculty let alone students, parents, and legislators.

The authors draw on research conducted by the Times and the Urban Institute’s Center on Education Data and Policy to compare the expected graduation rate (reflecting such variables as income, race, gender, age and test scores) with the actual rate at 368 colleges and universities.

The study has some limitations. It focuses only on first-time, full-time students, excluding the part-time and community college transfer students who make up a sizable proportion of students at broad access institutions. It’s unclear whether the study takes into account off-campus work or the proportion of students with dependents.

Data don’t speak for themselves, and this study’s conclusions must be evaluated with care. Boston University is shown to slightly underperform expectations, but the reason isn’t self-evident. Is this because it is especially rigorous or is something else at work? It’s not at all clear why some CUNY campuses perform substantially better (or worse) than others.

Context and campus culture obviously matter a great deal. This may help explain why institutions in the South – especially in cities with rapidly growing economies – underperform on graduation rates. It may be that more students, especially male students, in those areas jump at the opportunity to take a full-time job.

Ironies about. UT El Paso, one of the schools identified as underperforming, is also one of the schools that brings the most low-income students into the upper-income quintiles.

Some of the authors’ conclusions come as no surprise. Underperforming institutions tend to have more students with low college board scores and more who come from low-income families. They also have a higher proportion of male students and fewer residential students.

Overperforming institutions, we are told, spend more money on instruction and support services. They tend to collect and make use of student data to pinpoint obstacles; enroll students in “pre-majors” to give greater structure to their course schedule; and take steps to encourage a sense of belonging, for example, by placing students in learning communities. Some offer mandatory orientations and study skills classes, encourage a graduate in 4 mentality, and invest in advising, which focuses not just on academic issues but life issues as well.