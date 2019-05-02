-
Just Visiting
John Warner is the author of Why They Can't Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities and The Writer's Practice: Building Confidence in Your Nonfiction Writing.
Title
Adjuncts and Freelancers: Reading Signs of Eventual Destruction
What happens when institutions stop employing people they need to do the work?
By
I was hoping readers could do me a favor and before moving further, take a moment to read this essay by Jacob Silverman published in The New Republic, “Down and Out in the Gig Economy.”
This post will be here while you wait.
For those who are impatient, and didn’t want to read[1]the piece, I’ll summarize. Jacob Silverman has been a freelance journalist for over a decade. He has published in the New York Times, Slate, Bookforum, and lots of other places in addition to The New Republic. He published a book Terms of Service: Social Media and the Price of Constant Connection. He even was a three-day Jeopardy! champion.
Despite all of these credits and accomplishments and not for lack of trying, he has never had a job as a salaried employee at a publication. They are happy to take his labor and pay him $50 or $300 or in an extremely good opportunity like this particular essay, $1000 per publication.
He reports being tired of making $20,000 a year as a freelancer. He is worn out and looking for a little relief. Because he’s a professional writer who is good at his job, he understands the importance of a good “kicker,” the concluding part of a piece that drives home the point. He relates meeting with a friend who has a salaried job at a small magazine and tells her:
“I no longer held journalism in self-defeating, sacred regard and would look widely. In fact, after I’d written critically about tech for years, it now seemed like the only area where I might find employment.”
“I’m applying for a content job at WeWork,” I said.
“Don’t work for WeWork,” she said dismissively.
“I need a job, an income.”
She had nothing to say.
Oof.
If you have read the piece or based on my summary, I ask you to inventory your impressions in terms of its implications for the institution of journalism. Does Jacob Silverman seem like a person with the qualifications to be a salaried journalist? Does it seem as though journalism would benefit from Jacob Silverman and the thousands in situations like him having secure positions from which to do their work?
Would it be easier for publications to engage in their Fourth Estate responsibilities if these folks had stable and secure employment? Would it be better for the public at large to be able to read the work produced by publications staffed with employees in stable and secure positions?
This seems obvious to me.
Here’s another thing that now seems obvious, though I was not aware of it until reading the piece, the relationship between freelancers and publications as described in Jacob Silverman’s piece is identical to that between adjuncts and higher ed institutions.
And I mean identical.
The most obvious connection is that both institutions (higher ed and publications) rely on a precariat force of workers to stay in operations. Without these highly qualified, skillful practitioners making very low wages – particularly relative to the full employees – the larger institutions could not function.
Next, in terms of qualifications, there is little to distinguish those on the “right” side of this divide from those on the wrong side. Both freelancers and adjuncts have the requisite skills, training, and experience to be full-fledged employees, but they are not given this status.
The emotional reality of the freelancer and the adjunct is identical. A byline in a prominent place is enough to make one believe the balance could tip toward opportunity and security in the future. For an adjunct, there is always the next job cycle.
The inherent pleasures that keep people tied to the work are the same. Writing, when one is good at it, as Jacob Silverman surely is, is a great pleasure, and one feels lucky to get paid anything. Similarly, the day-to-day work of teaching (when not ground down by too many students) is the most rewarding work imaginable. It is hard to give up.
Shall I go on? Those on the right side of the divide are often sympathetic to the plight of those on the wrong side, but with limited exceptions, very few are inclined to tangibly address the material conditions of those who are on the wrong side of the divide.
Those on the right side of the divide are also harmed by the treatment of those on the wrong side of the divide. More work must be done by fewer people. (More with less.) The pleasure of being on the right side is eroded by the suspicion you might not actually be doing a great job anymore because you lack the time and resources to do the job in the way you know it should be done.
The presence of the precariat also makes those on the right side significantly more malleable when it comes to being manipulated or exploited by those above them. After all, there’s further they can fall. Do they really want to challenge the status quo?
And of course the reliance on the precariat threatens the ongoing existence of the larger institution. It may be a slow death, but it’s a certain death.
I am perhaps in the unique position of having been both a freelance writer and contingent faculty member for many years, two full-time jobs that added up to a single reasonable salary of $45-60,000 a year, or about what I would’ve made either as as an entry level professor or as a somewhat above entry level writer.
Even having had these experiences, I was not so consciously aware of the parallels between the life of a freelancer and the life of an adjunct.
I don’t know what to say that I haven’t said a thousand times in this space. This can’t go on. There’s no solution to these problems that involves individuals making different choices like going to work for WeWork because once enough people make those choices, these institutions which I believe to still have some importance cease to exist.
Either we work to solve these collectively or we all go down the drain.
Someone tell me I’m wrong.
[1]If you teach, I swear you’re never allowed to complain about students not doing the reading again.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly
New research on graduate student mental well-being says departments have important roles to play in
Community college picks courses for students in bid to boost completion
Trinity College sociologist who studies whiteness is again in trouble for his comments about race
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
After sexual assault allegations, Swarthmore fraternities disband
Study: When it comes to research output, where Ph.D.s get hired matters more than where they trained
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!