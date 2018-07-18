-
Just Visiting
A blog by John Warner, author of the story collection Tough Day for the Army, and a novel, The Funny Man, on teaching, writing and never knowing when you’re going to be asked to leave.
Title
Who Am I Now?
After leaving teaching, still in search of a new identity.
By
Just over two years ago I wrote my “Not a Quit Lit Essay,” about leaving teaching (only semi-voluntarily). What appeared available to me on that path didn’t seem like enough, and so I chose to try a new one.
I knew what I wasn’t going to be, a tenure track professor, but I wasn’t sure what I might become.
Having just about finished my work on two books on how we go about teaching and learning writing – Why They Can’t Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities and The Writer’s Practice: Building Confidence in Your Nonfiction Writing - I find myself with the time and necessity to pause and consider who I am now.
What am I? Am I a scholar?
I know a couple things I am not. I’m definitely not and never have been an academic, despite having some 20-plus years in the academy. My ranks have been graduate assistant, lecturer, instructor, lecturer, adjunct, visiting instructor, adjunct – none of which confer what I consider to be sufficient status to be viewed as an academic.
An academic is often a solo artist in their day-to-day work, but is simultaneously affiliated, networked, rooted in an institution. I never had those roots. There's a reason why the blog is called "Just Visiting."
You can argue with that definition if you want. This one is mine.
Being an academic makes it easier to be a scholar, providing access to some of the raw materials necessary for scholarship: funding, research resources, colleagues for collaboration, time (hopefully). But at the same time, the structures of academia sometimes stand in the way of being a scholar. Here I’m thinking about that dude who endlessly self-plagiarized in order to improve his impact metrics (whatever those are).
Even those not engaged in outright shenanigans well recognize the compromises they must make in their scholarship in order to fulfill the strictures of tenure. This tweet which floated through my feed this week seems to capture a common sentiment:
Pro tip for academics: do lots of extra work so you can make room for different types of work, and eventually find time for aspirational work. Repeat process until dead and enter Valhalla with a competitive CV.— Jes Battis (@jesbattis) July 15, 2018
The disconnect between what is supposedly important and what is actually pursued is unfortunately common in education, particularly when we lose touch with our underlying values.
When we declare that the percentage of students who graduate matters above all, but forget to make sure the learn something all the way as well, the incentives become perverse. Raising test scores in K-12 education became the raison d'être, turning school into a "charade."
I would’ve liked being an academic provided I could successfully pursue what passes for my particular scholarship, which no doubt includes some things off the beaten path.
But that door seems closed, and indeed, it has taken leaving academia almost entirely to become someone who can credibly call himself a scholar.
It is an enormous privilege to be able to pause and reflect on what identity and which attitudes I get to try on next. I’m lucky to have a (knock on wood) solid base of paying work from which to range.
These are some of the things I hope to be in the coming months, maybe even years…
Writer: Not only is this paying the bills, writing is how I process the world. I’m not sure I could maintain the equilibrium I have without it, so this seems a given, probably even if and when I stop getting paid for it.
Speaker: When I sat down to put together a menu of possible public talks, I realized I’d amassed a lot of different experiences that may be relevant to others in higher education. Invite me to your campus. Believe it or not, I’m a lot of fun. You can get me by email from the byline above.
Consultant?: This one gets a question mark because it would require a kind of entrepreneurial spirit that would be new to me, but I hear complaints about the writing abilities of people in the professional world so often, I can’t help but see an opportunity. Given that I’ve developed a curriculum which will put anyone willing to work on a path to purposeful self-improvement as a writer (The Writer’s Practice), I feel like I could be of use here.
Evangelist: I’ve been seeking a word for what I want to do when it comes to changing how we approach the teaching of writing. I am convinced we can do better when it comes to helping students learn to write, but it requires some enormous shifts not just in curriculum, but in how we resource teaching and learning. It’s a conversation I try to start with Why They Can’t Write: Killing the Five-Paragraph Essay and Other Necessities, and I’d like to figure out how to spread the conversation as far and wide as possible.
I can’t say I’m entirely surprised to be on this new path – I set out on it with some measure of intention – but occasionally – like when the professionally prepared index of Why They Can’t Write showed up in my email inbox, I can be shocked that it appears to be coming true.
Still, please remember not to think of me as a post-academic success story. I would trade this future for a present where instead of trying to figure who I am going to be, I am instead panicking that classes start in a mere five weeks.
Maybe someday I’ll find my way back to that home.
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!