The CD That Came With My New Monitor

A new normal of campus life seems to be in sight.

As part of my re-integration into primarily working from campus, I've been making some updates to my office.

First on the list has been to swap out a smallish and dying monitor for a spiffy new LG 34WN80C-B UltraWide Monitor 34" 21:9 Curved WQH.

The thing is both wide and curved. The entire curved TV thing seems to be a bust, but maybe curved monitors are still cool? I'll let you know.

Included in the LG box with the monitor was a CD. The CD apparently contains the owner's manual and "regulatory and safety precautions."

I say "apparently," as I have no way of checking. Even if I wanted to look at the materials on the CD, I have no way of doing so. None of my computers comes with a CD drive.

The CD in the monitor box got me thinking about other examples of anachronistic tech.

The photocopier in our office contains a fax function. About once a year, I find myself faxing a document. Do you have a dedicated fax machine in your office?

Some might argue that the physical desk phone should be retired in the age of Zoom, VOIP, and software phones. You will have to pry my desk phone out of my cold dead hands.

Back in the days when I used to travel and stay at hotels, the room key had turned into a key card and, in some hotels, an app. Each morning, I still open my office with a metal key.

And when my office gets too hot, the cooling that I rely on is a desk fan.

What old tech are you still working with?

Is your keyboard and mouse wired and your headset corded?

Do you have stacks of paper reports and other printed material taking up residence in your office?

Is your filing system made of atoms and not bits?