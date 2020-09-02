Trace Urdan Pushes Back on ‘The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration’

Trace Urdan, Managing Director at Tyton Partners, occupies an interesting place in the higher ed marketplace for ideas. Trace has been able to carve out an intellectually rigorous and well-informed set of pro-market ideas around postsecondary education. His Twitter bio reads: "I follow [the] education industry professionally. I am a passionate believer in the constructive role of private capital in driving education innovation".

In a series of tweets, Trace pushes back on the recommendations that I put forth in my piece, The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration.

I am grateful to Trace for being willing to say what he thinks. I hope others in the OPM ecosystem (scholars, company leaders, professional association heads, OPM customers, etc.) follow Trace's lead.

We need to find a way for those of us who disagree about online program management companies' impact on higher ed to listen to one another. Maybe, we can even find a way together to infuse some data-driven research into this conversation.

What do you think of this conversation that Trace and I are having across social media platforms on OPMs? Can you find a middle ground? Is there a constructive way forward?

Let us know what you think of how the OPM industry might approach a Biden administration Education Department.