Print

Title

Trace Urdan Pushes Back on ‘The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration’

“…naive and poorly informed.”

By

Joshua Kim
September 2, 2020
 
 

Trace Urdan, Managing Director at Tyton Partners, occupies an interesting place in the higher ed marketplace for ideas. Trace has been able to carve out an intellectually rigorous and well-informed set of pro-market ideas around postsecondary education. His Twitter bio reads: "I follow [the] education industry professionally. I am a passionate believer in the constructive role of private capital in driving education innovation". 

In a series of tweets, Trace pushes back on the recommendations that I put forth in my piece, The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration.

I am grateful to Trace for being willing to say what he thinks. I hope others in the OPM ecosystem (scholars, company leaders, professional association heads, OPM customers, etc.) follow Trace's lead.

We need to find a way for those of us who disagree about online program management companies' impact on higher ed to listen to one another. Maybe, we can even find a way together to infuse some data-driven research into this conversation.

What do you think of this conversation that Trace and I are having across social media platforms on OPMs? Can you find a middle ground? Is there a constructive way forward?

Let us know what you think of how the OPM industry might approach a Biden administration Education Department.  

Read more by

Joshua Kim

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Professors plan to strike for racial justice

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Colleges furlough more employees

Lecturing disadvantages underrepresented minority and low-income students (opinion)

Hagerstown Community College turns off access for remote work

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Injunction bars U of California from using SAT or ACT scores in admissions

Students may lose trust in colleges due to pandemic response

COVID-19 Roundup: White House advice on sick students, more fall pivots

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is Lecturing Racist?
Colleges Shouldn't Overfocus on Technical Skills
We Must Change How We Fund Graduate School

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration
The OPM Industry and the Biden Administration
An Encouraging Report from Charlottesville
Forging Connections During the COVID Crisis
Writing Students Off
Three Reasons to Read 'The Deficit Myth'
Back to Top