Student Affairs and Technology
News, tips, and practical insights about technology for student affairs practitioners by Eric Stoller.
23 Things for Digital Knowledge
Building up and expanding your digital skills
If you're looking for a self-directed course designed to enhance your understanding of a “range of digital tools for your personal and professional development as a researcher, academic, student, or professional,” then you should consider participating in 23 Things for Digital Knowledge. Facilitated by Stephanie (Charlie) Farley, Open Educational Resources Advisor at the University of Edinburgh, 23 Things is a wonderful exploration into digital tools.
Each week, participants in the course (in the UK, a course is more like a program or degree) receive a thoughtfully constructed email on a particular digital topic. Course participants are encouraged to create a blog (if they don't already have one) as a conduit for conversation and exploration of the weekly topic.
Weekly topics for the 23 Things course include: blogging, digital footprint, digital security, diversity, accessibility, Twitter, Facebook, Google Hangouts/Bb Collaborate Ultra, Wikimedia, copyright, OERs/Creative Commons, video, audio, digital curation, geolocation tools, augmented reality/virtual reality, altmetrics, professional social networks, and online games/learning tools.
The entire 23 Things list, with course links, can be found here.
Essentially, if you're needing a broad-based program that covers multiple facets of 'digital,' this course is an easy choice. Plus, the self-directed aspect makes it a low pressure, high gain experience.
For those participants who complete the course and post a blog on all of the 23 Things, an Open Badge will be awarded.
Additionally, you can follow the 23 Things Twitter account as well as the course hashtag (#23things).
