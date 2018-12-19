-
Link Dump: Tales From My Browser Tabs
What I'm reading: Hacking a Registration System, Accessibility at Harvard, the Online Student Experience, an Academic Advising Doctorate, and an awesome Social Media Conference
Tales from the Tabs is back with an epic link dump featuring must-attend events, social media missteps, the importance of accessibility + digital, online student success coaching, the efficacy of campus IT, and an excellent commencement speaker choice.
- Student Affairs Goes Digital: Translating Student Support to the World of Online Learning - A favourite topic of mine for quite some time, this post by NASPA's Kevin Kruger and InsideTrack's Dave Jarrat features insights and examples of online student support from a variety of universities. (Thanks to Joe Sabado for sharing this on the NASPA Technology Knowledge Community Facebook group.)
- Hacker allegedly drops all classes of another student - It sounds like the Stevens Institute of Technology has a serious IT leadership problem.
- Social Media for Learning in Higher Education - The #SocMedHe18 conference will be held in early 2019 at Nottingham Trent University and it promises to be the best social media + teaching + learning event of the new year in UK higher education.
- Survey: Most Campus IT Investments Aren't 'Very Effective' - Ouch.
- Wonkhe presents: The Secret Life of Students - Another event to add to your diary for 2019: “At ‘The Secret Life of Students’ we rethink the student experience – bringing together sector leaders and managers, as well as student leaders and students’ union managers, to get a rounded picture of the state of the student condition in 2019.”
- Innovative student experience web platform wins tech award - “What is innovative about the experience platform is the way it seeks to create, in essence, a sensory network of the student experience”...fascinating.
- University VP takes ‘hiatus’ from Facebook after ‘insensitive’ posts spark student backlash - Multicultural competence matters...especially on social media.
- via the Association of Heads of University Administration: From Episodic to Continuous Change - “Without a conducive culture in which teams are empowered to challenge the status quo, continuous improvement stands little chance of success. It’s important to design mechanisms for colleagues bring forward their ideas for improvement, confident that they will be listened to and acted upon.”
- A year in, University Accessibility Committee outlines progress, goals - A glimpse into the future of accessibility as it relates to “the student experience, digital technology, and on-campus facilities” at Harvard University.
- Unified Student Experience: Creating a single simple starting point for students - “the USE project is leveraging student feedback to identify processes and procedures that create barriers to student success, and working with the relevant departments and campus leadership to remove those barriers.”
- Leadership in Academic Advising Doctorate - A unique academic offering from Kansas State University.
- Amplifying Research Engagement with Social Media - Looks like this post definitely resonated...at least with folks on Twitter.
- Why the University of Canberra is so keen on chatbots - “Being able to deliver a virtual personalised assistant to every staff member and student on campus is a step closer to reality for the University of Canberra after it signed up to a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot platform.”
- ASU, Arizona make effort to enroll Chinese students - “ASU utilizes Chinese social media, such as Weibo and WeChat, to connect with students still in China.”
- Merkel named Harvard Commencement speaker - Awesome. #refugeeswelcome
