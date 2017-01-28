Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

#WeAreInternational

It's become a rallying cry from the UK's higher education community. It's higher education pushing back against xenophobia in Brexit Britain. It's all of us shouting from the rooftops that we will not be silent as anti-immigrant sentiment runs rampant by way of impending government policy.

And, now is the time for US higher education to follow suit and fight back against a similarly regressive and despicable order by the President of the United States.

“More than 17,000 international students in the U.S. hail from the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the immediate 90-day entry ban.”

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I'll rise.

#WeAreInternational

It's time for US universities, colleges, presidents, chancellors, professional organizations, etc. to make public statements denouncing the actions/policies/orders of the Trump administration.

It's the right thing to do. We need our institutions of higher education to fight back against fascism and tyranny. It's time for our universities to join the cadres of individual voices and push back with institutional might and proclaim loudly and often that discrimination and xenophobia will not be tolerated.

Higher education has a duty of care to fight back against injustice. This may very well be the greatest moral and ethical fight of our professional lives. Our universities and colleges cannot be silent. Our presidents and chancellors must lead this charge.

#WeAreInternational and We Must Resist.

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

