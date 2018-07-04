Title
Auletta's Excellent 'Frenemies' and the World of Higher Ed Advertising
After Don Draper.
By
Frenemies: The Epic Disruption of the Ad Business (And Everything Else) by Ken Auletta
Published in June of 2018
Reading Frenemies helped me understand how little that I know about the world of advertising. I had no idea that the global advertising business - which Auletta estimates at ~$2 trillion - is so large.
Advertising is dominated by 5 large international companies, none of which I had ever heard of before reading Frenemies. These companies are:
- WPP: 205,000 employees, revenues ~$20 billion
- Omnicom Group: 78,500, revenues ~$15 billion
- Dentsu: 47,000 employees, revenues ~$15 billion
- Publicis: 23,500, revenues ~$11 billion
- Interpublic Group: 50,000 employees, revenues ~$8 billion
Did you know about any of these companies? Or have an idea how many people worked for them, or how much money they take in each year? I hadn't.
In 2017 Google took in over $110 billion, compared to Facebook’s $40 billion. (Facebook had about $15 billion in profits, compared to Google / Alphabet’s ~$13 billion). 90 percent of Google’s revenues and 97 percent of Facebook's revenues comes from advertising. Mobile now accounts for 88 percent of ad revenues at Facebook, and 67 percent at Google.
As Auletta details, our digital information economy is largely dependent on advertising. Advertisers are increasingly bypassing the traditional ad agencies to either buy online ads directly, or to work with media creators to sponsor original content.
Frenemies is all about how the traditional Don Draper / Mad Men world of advertising is being challenged by the rise of digital platforms, the proliferation of ad avoiding technologies (like DVRs and ad blockers), and the shift from traditional to content marketing. The frenemies in Frenemies refers to the relationship between tradition ad agencies and the new digital platform companies.
The book made me curious to understand how higher education advertising and marketing works. Frenemies is terrific motivation to read IHE’s Call to Action blog, a space to discuss marketing and communications in higher ed.
U.S. colleges and universities spent over $1.6 billion on marketing in 2016. According to one source I found, higher education spends about 11 percent of total budgets on marketing, outreach, and student recruitment.
I will be curious to hear what higher ed marketing professionals think about Frenemies.
How will the trends detailed Auletta’s book impact how colleges think about marketing?
How much do universities work with ad agencies, as compared to investing their marketing dollars on direct outreach, social media, and the university website?
Frenemies is a deep dive into an industry that I thought I understood, but that I really don’t. I had thought that I had a good grasp on the impact of the digital age on content - think the decline of newspapers and magazines and the rise of Google / Facebook - but it turns out that the story is more complicated than I knew.
What sources, beyond Call to Action, would you recommend to understand the world of higher ed marketing?
What advertising media - beyond IHE - do you dependent on for your information diet?
What books on the world of marketing and advertising would you recommend?
How do you think that the larger shifts in the advertising world as described in Frenemies will impact higher education?
What are you reading?
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!