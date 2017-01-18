UVenus Responds: Inauguration Day

As Inside Higher Ed reported on Monday, many groups of scholars and writers are planning teach-ins or readings for Inauguration Day tomorrow. The day after the inauguration, an estimated 200,000 women and allies will participate in a march on Washington, together with 370 sister marches around the country and across six continents.

Gwendolyn Beetham, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ USA

I’ll be attending the Women’s March on Washington on January 21. There are also several related events planned across my university, including a teach-in on democracy organized by the Institute for Women’s Leadership on Thursday, January 19th.

Elizabeth Lewis Pardoe, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL USA

I endorse the ACLU’s #Peoplesoath. All US citizens should reinvigorate their commitment to the body politic on inauguration day - no matter whether they celebrate or mourn the particular president on the dias. I hope it helps us put our inchoate emotions into words worthy of action.

Mary Churchill, Salem State University, Salem, MA, USA

I’ll be reading Foucault’s Society Must Be Defended on Friday and on Saturday, I’ll join the women’s march in Boston. I am an extreme optimist and I’m trying not to get too discouraged by all of this but, this feels like the lowest time I can recall for our country. I’m hoping to be reinvigorated by Foucault and my fellow feminists. It’s been too long since I’ve spent quality time with either.

Lee Skallerup Bessette, University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, VA, USA

I’m teaching a Digital Studies course this semester, and Friday will be our second class session. I’m going to be going over locking down our digital identity, as well as sharing other strategies and resources for being safe(r) online. It’s more important than ever that we equip our students with the tools, skills, and ethical foundations to best act and react in their online spheres.

Will you be participating in marches, teach-ins, or other activities on campus? How will you be marking the event?