Title
Data's Role in Student and Institutional Success
November 7, 2022
"Data's Role in Student and Institutional Success" is a new print-on-demand compilation from Inside Higher Ed.
The free booklet contains a collection of articles and essays, and is available for download here.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a free webcast discussing the themes of this compilation. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.
This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of Anthology.
