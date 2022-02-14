Topics

Using Data to Drive Student Success

Doug Lederman
February 14, 2022
 

"Using Data to Drive Student Success" is a new print-on-demand editorial compilation from Inside Higher Ed. The free collection of news articles and essays is available for download here.

On Wednesday, March 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a webcast about the themes of this booklet. Please click here to register or find out more.

This compilation is made possible in part by the support of D2L.

Doug Lederman

