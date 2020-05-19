Topics

Enrollment Concerns

Doug Lederman
May 19, 2020
 

"Enrollment Concerns" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation of articles. You may download a copy here, free.

And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Support for this valuable resource was provided by D2L.

Doug Lederman

