Recruiting International Students in a New Era

Doug Lederman
February 22, 2022
 

"Recruiting International Students in a New Era" is a new print-on-demand editorial compilation from Inside Higher Ed. The free collection of news articles and essays is available for download here.

On Wednesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a webcast about the themes of this booklet. Please click here to register or find out more.

This compilation is made possible in part by the support of ETS TOEFL.

Doug Lederman

