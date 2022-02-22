Topics
Title
Recruiting International Students in a New Era
February 22, 2022
"Recruiting International Students in a New Era" is a new print-on-demand editorial compilation from Inside Higher Ed. The free collection of news articles and essays is available for download here.
On Wednesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a webcast about the themes of this booklet. Please click here to register or find out more.
This compilation is made possible in part by the support of ETS TOEFL.
