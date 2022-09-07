Title
Measuring the Value of Higher Education
September 7, 2022
"Measuring the Value of Higher Education" is a new print-on-demand compilation from Inside Higher Ed.
The free booklet contains a collection of articles and essays, and is available for download here.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a free webcast discussing the themes of this compilation. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.
This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Four steps to robust and respectful classroom discussion
- We must remove technology worries from the student cost-of-living crisis
- The fundamentals of successful student knowledge exchange
- Drama activities as ice-breakers for team-building in higher education
- What does ‘taking sexual violence seriously’ look like at universities?
Most Shared Stories
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Under fire, Oberlin shifts gears on student health provider
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Virtual exchanges enhance access in global learning
Spotlight Lack of Resources
Maybe. Maybe Not.