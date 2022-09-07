Title

Measuring the Value of Higher Education

By

Doug Lederman
September 7, 2022

"Measuring the Value of Higher Education" is a new print-on-demand compilation from Inside Higher Ed.

The free booklet contains a collection of articles and essays, and is available for download here

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a free webcast discussing the themes of this compilation. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

