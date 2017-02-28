search
New Era of Digital Accessibility
February 28, 2017
Feb. 28, 2017 -- Inside Higher Ed's new compilation of articles focuses on efforts to make educational materials accessible to all students, including those with disabilities.
You may download the print-on-demand booklet, free, here.
And you may sign up here for a free webinar on the themes of the booklet, on Tuesday, March 21, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
This compilation was made possible by the financial support of VitalSource.
