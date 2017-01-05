This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with A.W. (Tony) Bates, distinguished visiting professor at Ryerson University and CEO of Tony Bates Associates.

In the discussion with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Bates describes the principles that guide effective teaching in this digital era and how to help faculty members embrace those principles.

Bates, former director of distance education and technology at the University of British Columbia, is author of Teaching in a Digital Age.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast, produced by Murray, executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.