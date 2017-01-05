The Pulse: Teaching in a Digital Age

By

Doug Lederman
January 5, 2017
Comments
 

This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with A.W. (Tony) Bates, distinguished visiting professor at Ryerson University and CEO of Tony Bates Associates.

In the discussion with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Bates describes the principles that guide effective teaching in this digital era and how to help faculty members embrace those principles.

Bates, former director of distance education and technology at the University of British Columbia, is author of Teaching in a Digital Age.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast, produced by Murray, executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Closing Out a College
The Shrinking Mega-Journal
What Happens if Free Tuition
Comes to Campus?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

UBC Apologizes for Rescinding Speaker's Invitation

Board Chair Quits After Portland CC Says It Is Sanctuary

Two For-Profits Must Pay Restitution to Students

Wisconsin-Madison Criticized for Men's Discussions

Academic Minute: Gulf of Fire

Ethics Panel Reprimands Wright State Trustee

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top