This month's edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Jim Cooper, CEO of Maplesoft, which produces Möbius, a comprehensive online course ware environment focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The conversation, with the Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, explores the platform, adaptive and customized learning, and the use of analytics, among other topics.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed's monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.