The Pulse: Jim Cooper of Maplesoft

By

Doug Lederman
July 3, 2017
Comments
 

This month's edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Jim Cooper, CEO of Maplesoft, which produces Möbius, a comprehensive online course ware environment focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The conversation, with the Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, explores the platform, adaptive and customized learning, and the use of analytics, among other topics.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed's monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

DeVos Allows Career Programs
to Delay Disclosure to Students
Fighting to Keep Leaders Who Are Academics
Flip-Flop on Church and State

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Duke: Lab Technician Falsified Data in 29 Reports

Afghan Girls’ Robotics Team Denied Entry to U.S.

Scholar at Illinois Kidnapped, Presumed Dead

Irregularities Lead to AP Scores Being Canceled

Ex-Regent at Baylor Called Students ‘Perverted Little Tarts’

Princeton Professor Dies While Teaching in India

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top